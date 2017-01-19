30 Min. Ginger Beef

January 19th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients
  1. 1 pound skirt steak, sliced thinly
  2. 3 cloves garlic, minced
  3. 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated
  4. 2 cups carrots, julienned
  5. 1/2 cup white onion, finely chopped
  6. 1/2 cup soy sauce
  7. 1/4 cup white vinegar
  8. 2 tablespoons sesame oil
  9. 1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus more for frying
  10. 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
  11. 1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
  12. 1/2 cup cornstarch
  13. 1/4 teaspoon dried chili flakes
  14. 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Instructions
  1. Toss the skirt steak with the corn starch in a large bowl and set aside.
  2. Over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and onions to a sauce pan. Sauté for two minutes until onions are translucent.
  3. Add the carrots to the onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes until tender.
  4. Next, add the garlic, ginger, and chili flakes. Stir into the carrots and onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
  5. Lastly, add the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, black pepper, brown sugar, and sesame seeds. Whisk together.
  6. Lower the heat to a simmer and allow the sauce to slightly thicken.
  7. In the meantime, bring about 2-3 cups of vegetable oil to optimum frying temperature in a deep skillet. Shake the excess corn starch off the beef and fry each piece in batches until crispy. This process takes about 3-4 minutes. Drain the fried beef on paper towels.
  8. Finally, toss the fried beef with the sauce mixture. Serve immediately.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Liberty University






Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test