30 Min. Ginger Beef
Ingredients
- 1 pound skirt steak, sliced thinly
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons fresh ginger, grated
- 2 cups carrots, julienned
- 1/2 cup white onion, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup soy sauce
- 1/4 cup white vinegar
- 2 tablespoons sesame oil
- 1/4 cup vegetable oil, plus more for frying
- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
- 1/2 cup brown sugar, lightly packed
- 1/2 cup cornstarch
- 1/4 teaspoon dried chili flakes
- 2 tablespoons sesame seeds
Instructions
- Toss the skirt steak with the corn starch in a large bowl and set aside.
- Over medium heat, add the vegetable oil and onions to a sauce pan. Sauté for two minutes until onions are translucent.
- Add the carrots to the onions and sauté for 3-4 minutes until tender.
- Next, add the garlic, ginger, and chili flakes. Stir into the carrots and onions. Cook for 1-2 minutes.
- Lastly, add the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, black pepper, brown sugar, and sesame seeds. Whisk together.
- Lower the heat to a simmer and allow the sauce to slightly thicken.
- In the meantime, bring about 2-3 cups of vegetable oil to optimum frying temperature in a deep skillet. Shake the excess corn starch off the beef and fry each piece in batches until crispy. This process takes about 3-4 minutes. Drain the fried beef on paper towels.
- Finally, toss the fried beef with the sauce mixture. Serve immediately.