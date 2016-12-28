Baked Ham and Cheese Omlet
Ingredients
- 8 eggs (or use 4 eggs and 6 egg whites)
- 1 cup milk
- ½ teaspoon seasoned salt
- 8 ounces diced cooked ham, bacon, or sausage
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- 3 tablespoons finely chopped onion
- Fresh chives, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
- Beat eggs, milk, and seasoned salt together in a large bowl. Stir in ham, cheese, and onion.
- Pour egg mixture into a greased 8-inch-square baking dish.
- Bake at 350 degrees for 40-45 minutes, or until eggs are cooked and omelet is set.
- Cut into squares and garnish with chives, if desired. Serve with sour cream