Cabbage Chicken Skillet
Ingredients
- 3 tbsp olive oil
- 1/2 lb boneless chicken thighs, cut into small pieces
- 1 small cabbage
- 2 medium carrots (shredded)
- 1 tbsp paprika
- 2 tomatoes
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 cup chicken stock
- salt, pepper and fennel seed to taste
- chopped fresh parsley to garnish
Instructions
- Warm up a large saute pan on medium-high heat. Add olive oil and chicken. Fry for 5-7 minutes or until browned.
- Meanwhile, slice the cabbage into thin strips, just like you would for coleslaw.
- Add cabbage and paprika to the chicken. Stir, and saute for another five to ten minutes.
- Puree the tomato in a small food chopper or food processor.
- Add tomato, chicken stock, carrots and bay leaves. Season with some salt and pepper. Stir everything together. Reduce heat to low, and cover with a tight lid.
- Cook stirring occasionally for about 45 minutes, until there is no liquid remaining.
- Garnish with fresh parsley.