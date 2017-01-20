Cabbage Chicken Skillet

January 20th, 2017
Ingredients
  • 3 tbsp olive oil
  • 1/2 lb boneless chicken thighs, cut into small pieces
  • 1 small cabbage
  • 2 medium carrots (shredded)
  • 1 tbsp paprika
  • 2 tomatoes
  • 3 bay leaves
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • salt, pepper and fennel seed to taste
  • chopped fresh parsley to garnish
Instructions
  1. Warm up a large saute pan on medium-high heat. Add olive oil and chicken. Fry for 5-7 minutes or until browned.
  2. Meanwhile, slice the cabbage into thin strips, just like you would for coleslaw.
  3. Add cabbage and paprika to the chicken. Stir, and saute for another five to ten minutes.
  4. Puree the tomato in a small food chopper or food processor.
  5. Add tomato, chicken stock, carrots and bay leaves. Season with some salt and pepper. Stir everything together. Reduce heat to low, and cover with a tight lid.
  6. Cook stirring occasionally for about 45 minutes, until there is no liquid remaining.
  7. Garnish with fresh parsley.

