Caprese Chicken Salad with Asparagus, Avacado and Bacon
Salad
- 1 pound chicken breasts pounded to even thickness
- 1 5 oz. pkg. Earthbound Farm Spinach Salads
- 1 cup basil leaves, roughly chopped or chiffonade
- 1 pint grape/cherry tomatoes, halved
- 6 oz mozzarella balls
- 8 oz asparagus, tough ends trimmed/snapped
- 1-2 Avocados, chopped or sliced
- 4-6 strips bacon, cooked and crumbled
- salt and pepper to taste
Balsamic Chicken Marinade
- 3 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 tablespoons Dijon mustard
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 2 teaspoons brown sugar
- 1 tsp EACH dried basil, garlic pwdr, onion pwdr,
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1/4 teaspoon pepper
Balamic Reduction Dressing
- 3/4 cup quality balsamic vinegar
- 2 tablespoons mayonnaise
- 2 tablespoons milk
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1/2 teaspoon Dijon mustard
Instructions
- Whisk together all of the Balsamic Marinade ingredients in a medium bowl. Remove 1 tablespoon and add to a large bowl along with tomatoes and asparagus. Toss evenly to coat. Refrigerate.
- Add remaining marinade to a large Ziploc bag along with chicken. Marinate 30 minutes up to 4 hours.
- When ready to grill, let chicken sit at room temperature for 15-30 minutes (time permitting). Meanwhile, grease and preheat the grill to medium heat, 375-450°F. Grill chicken undisturbed for 5-7 minutes per side, or until chicken is cooked through. (An inserted thermometer should read 165 degrees F.) Remove chicken from grill and let rest 5 minutes before slicing.
- Grease grill and turn to high heat. Grill asparagus for 2 minutes per side or to desired tenderness. Let cool then cut on diagonal into 1-2-inch pieces.
- To make the Balsamic Reduction Dressing, bring balsamic vinegar to a boil in a small saucepan, then reduce the heat to a simmer, stirring often. Cook until reduced in volume by half, about 8 minutes and just thick enough to coat the back of a spoon. Whisk in remaining dressing ingredients, adding additional milk a teaspoon at a time iif desired for a thinner dressing.
- Toss spinach, basil, asparagus, tomatoes and mozzarella in a large bowl. Top with chicken, bacon, and avocado. Drizzle individual servings with Balsamic Reduction Dressing.