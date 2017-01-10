30-Minute Chicken with Greek Avgolemono Sauce is pan fried chicken smothered in a silky smooth, lemony Greek avgolemono sauce. Serve with rice or orzo for a quick, delicious weeknight meal!

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

(4) boneless skinless chicken breast halves, pounded ½” thick (1 – 1.5 pounds)

1 cup low sodium chicken stock

2 large eggs

Zest and juice from 1 large lemon

Salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

freshly chopped dill or parsley, for garnish

Instructions:

Heat the oil in a skillet over medium high heat. Add the chicken (in 2 batches if necessary), and cook until golden brown and it releases easily from the bottom of the pan, about 4-5 minutes. Turn and cook another 4-5 minutes, or until the internal temperature reaches 165 degrees. Remove from pan and cover loosely with aluminum foil. Add the chicken stock to the pan and scrape up the browned bits from the bottom of the pan. When the stock is hot, place the eggs in a medium bowl and whisk well. Add the lemon juice and zest and whisk once more. Ladle half a cup of the chicken stock into a measuring cup. Whisking constantly, add the hot broth to egg-lemon mixture in droplets at first to temper the eggs. Slowly add the broth while whisking constantly. Once all the broth has been added, reduce the heat to medium low and pour the mixture into the skillet with the remaining broth and whisk to combine. Simmer, whisking often, for about 3 minutes or until the sauce has thickened nicely. Be careful not to boil as the egg may scramble. Place a fine mesh sieve over a bowl and strain the sauce. Serve hot with the chicken over rice or orzo and steamed vegetables, and garnish with the dill or parsley. Enjoy!

Notes I serve with basmati rice or orzo, get that cooking first, then cook the chicken while you prep your other ingredients.