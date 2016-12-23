Christmas Eve Crab Dip

(This dip can be assembled in advanced and store in the refrigerator covered with foil until ready to bake.)

Ingredients

8 ounce cream cheese, at room temperature

1/4 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1 cup grated pepper jack cheese

1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese

1/4 cup minced onion

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce

1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce, or other hot sauce

1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper

1 pound jumbo lump crab, picked over for shells