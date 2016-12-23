Christmas Eve Crab Dip

December 23rd, 2016 | Written by:
(This dip can be assembled in advanced and store in the refrigerator covered with foil until ready to bake.)
Ingredients
  • 8 ounce cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1/4 cup mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 cup grated pepper jack cheese
  • 1 cup grated sharp cheddar cheese
  • 1/4 cup minced onion
  • 1 garlic clove, minced
  • 1 tablespoon worcestershire sauce
  • 1 tablespoon Tabasco sauce, or other hot sauce
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/2 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 1 pound jumbo lump crab, picked over for shells
  • Preheat oven to 325 degrees F.
  • In a large bowl, beat together the cream cheese, mayonnaise and sour cream with a hand mixer until smooth.
  • Stir in the pepper jack, cheddar, onion, garlic, worcestershire, Tabasco, lemon juice, salt and pepper until thoroughly combined.
  • Fold in the crab and transfer to a small baking dish.
  • Bake in the oven for 20-25 minutes until golden brown and bubbling.
  • Serve hot with crackers, crostini or vegetables

