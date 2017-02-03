Crab Bisque

Ingredients
  • 3- 6 ounce cans fancy lump crab meat, drained
  • 2 stalks celery, reserve the celery leaves, finely diced (about 3/4 cup)
  • 1 carrot, diced small (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1 clove garlic, minced
  • celery leaves, chopped
  • 1 tablespoon chopped parsley
  • 3 tablespoons reduced fat butter
  • 2 cups reduced sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups light cream
  • 1/2 cup sherry (can use cooking sherry)
  • 2-3 tablespoon all-purpose flour (depending on how thick you want the soup)
  • black pepper, to taste
Instructions
  1. Melt the butter over medium heat in a large pot. Add the carrots and celery, cook until just softened, 5-7 minutes. Sprinkle in the flour, and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Pour in the chicken broth, add the garlic, chopped celery leaves, chopped parsley, sherry, and pepper. Bring to a boil and cook for one minute. Reduce heat, stir in crab meat and light cream, stir and cook over low heat until heated through.

