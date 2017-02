Start with a high quality sub roll. Sams Club has good ones.

Oil and Vinegar the roll on both sides

Layer the following: Boar’s Head Deluxe ham, Genoa Salami and Picante Provolone

Lettuce, Onion, diced hot cherry peppers, pickles

Salt, pepper , oregano

Layer of capaccola

Another layer of ham

Top with the roll and cut in half. Allow a little time for flavors to come together.