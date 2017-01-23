Creamy Lemon Basil Chicken Salad

Ingredients:

2 cooked chicken breasts cut into pieces

1/4 teaspoon Kosher salt

1/8 teaspoon black pepper freshly ground if possible

1 cup Dukes mayonnaise

1 cup fresh basil

1 clove garlic

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 stalks celery thinly sliced

2/3 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Instructions:

If like to roast my chicken at 375 degrees for 30 minutes. But this is a great way to use leftover chicken too. In a food processor, add the salt, pepper, mayonnaise, basil, garlic, and lemon juice and combine until creamy but just a few little pieces of basil show. Add the chicken, creamy dressing, celery and Parmesan cheese together in a bowl and stir to combine before serving. If possible, refrigerate for an hour or more, the flavors are better as the chicken has some time to soak up the creamy dressing.