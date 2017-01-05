Easy Chili Beans

Ingredients:

2 pounds fresh ground beef

1 quart tomato juice 1 (29-ounce)

Can tomato purée 1 (15-ounce)

Can red kidney beans, drained

1 (15-ounce) can pinto beans, drained

1 medium-large onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

1/2 cup diced celery

1/4 cup diced green bell pepper

1/4 cup chili powder (use less for milder chili)

1 teaspoon ground cumin (use more for real flavor)

1 1/2 teaspoons garlic powder

1 teaspoon salt

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon dried oregano

1/2 teaspoon sugar

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Instructions:

In a large skillet, brown the ground beef. Drain off the fat. Put the beef and the remaining ingredients in a 6-quart pot. Cover the pot and let the chili simmer for 1 to 1 1/2 hours, stirring every 15 minutes.