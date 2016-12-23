Four Cheese Pasta Bake
This is a grown up mac and cheese that will be sitting on my Christmas table. I hope you enjoy.
Cook Time: 20 minutes
Yield: 6-8
Rich and creamy pasta bake made with a four cheese sauce, chicken and noodles. Delicious dish, easy to prepare and even better to share.
Ingredients
- 1lb of Fusilli Bucati Corti pasta or any noodle would really work
- 9 tablespoons butter
- 4 ½ tablespoons flour
- 1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth
- ½ cup half-and-half
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons grated Gouda cheese
- 1 cup + 2 tablespoons grated sharp white cheddar cheese
- 6 ounces of mascarpone cheese
- 3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese for topping
Directions
Heat oven to 350. Spray baking dish, square 9×9 or oval dish, with cooking spray. Cook pasta as directed and drain.
Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour. Gradually stir in broth. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat to low. Stir in mascarpone, white cheddar cheese, Gouda, parmesan and half-and-half. Allow all cheese to melt and meld together while continuously stirring. Once completely mixed together and cheese is melted.
Add pasta to chicken mixture; toss gently to mix well. Spoon into baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake uncovered about 15-25 minutes or until hot in the center.