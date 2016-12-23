Four Cheese Pasta Bake

This is a grown up mac and cheese that will be sitting on my Christmas table. I hope you enjoy.

Cook Time: 20 minutes

Yield: 6-8

Rich and creamy pasta bake made with a four cheese sauce, chicken and noodles. Delicious dish, easy to prepare and even better to share.

Ingredients

1lb of Fusilli Bucati Corti pasta or any noodle would really work

9 tablespoons butter

4 ½ tablespoons flour

1 can (14.5 ounces) chicken broth

½ cup half-and-half

1 cup + 2 tablespoons grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

1 cup + 2 tablespoons grated Gouda cheese

1 cup + 2 tablespoons grated sharp white cheddar cheese

6 ounces of mascarpone cheese

3 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese for topping

Directions

Heat oven to 350. Spray baking dish, square 9×9 or oval dish, with cooking spray. Cook pasta as directed and drain.

Melt butter in a saucepan over medium heat. Stir in flour. Gradually stir in broth. Heat to boiling, stirring constantly; reduce heat to low. Stir in mascarpone, white cheddar cheese, Gouda, parmesan and half-and-half. Allow all cheese to melt and meld together while continuously stirring. Once completely mixed together and cheese is melted.

Add pasta to chicken mixture; toss gently to mix well. Spoon into baking dish. Sprinkle with cheese. Bake uncovered about 15-25 minutes or until hot in the center.