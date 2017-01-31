Hissy Fit Dip
Ingredients
- 1 pound breakfast style pork sausage
- 16 ounces sour cream
- 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature
- 8 ounces Velveeta, cut into small cubes
- 4 ounces shredded Muenster cheese (Monterey Jack would work too)
- 2 tablespoons fresh chives, cut into tiny pieces
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon onion powder
- 1/2 teaspoon dried ground sage
Instructions
- Preheat your oven to 350 degrees F. Coat a 9″ x 9″ baking dish with non-stick cooking spray.
- Place a large skillet over medium heat and cook the sausage until browned. Be sure to break the sausage into small pieces while it cooks.
- Drain the sausage on a paper towel lined plate, and then place in a large mixing bowl.
- To the sausage, add the sour cream, cream cheese, Velveeta, shredded cheese, chives, Worcestershire sauce, onion powder, and sage. Use a wooden spoon or rubber spatula to mix everything together.
- Once the ingredients are evenly combined, transfer the dip to the prepared baking dish. Use the rubber spatula or the back of the spoon to spread the ingredients evenly in the dish.
- Bake for 1 hour until bubbly and golden brown. Carefully remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes before serving. (Really, give it time to set up. The dip will be a bit liquidy right out of the oven.)
- Serve warm with crackers or crostini.