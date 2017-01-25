Honey Lemon Ginger Chicken
Ingredients
- 3 boneless chicken breasts, (about 1½ pounds)
- One head of broccoli cut into pieces
- salt and pepper
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 3 cloves garlic, minced
- 2 teaspoons freshly grated ginger
- ½ cup honey
- 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
- zest from one lemon
- 1 tablespoon apple cider vinegar
- 1 tablespoon low sodium soy sauce
- 2 teaspoons cornstarch
- A hearty dash of crushed red pepper flakes
Instructions
- In a medium saucepan, add olive oil, minced garlic, and ginger. Sauté over medium heat for 2-3 minutes and add honey, lemon juice, lemon zest, apple cider vinegar, soy sauce, and cornstarch. Bring to a boil and reduce to a simmer. Let simmer and thicken while cooking chicken.
- Cut the chicken into bite sized pieces and add to a medium skillet. Cook about 4-5 minutes until no longer pink in center and the outside is starting to brown. Add broccoli and stir fry till bright green. Add the sauce to the chicken and toss to coat.