I Can’t Believe It’s Not Potato Salad, Salad
Ingredients
- 2 cauliflower heads diced into 1-inch chunks
- 1 Tbsp salt, then to taste
- 4 eggs hard boiled, peeled and diced
- 3/4 cup finely chopped red onion, rinsed under cool water and drained
- 1 cup chopped celery
- 2/3 cup chopped baby dill pickles
- 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Dressing
- 2/3 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
- 2/3 cup sour cream
- 1 1/2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 Tbsp prepared yellow mustard
- 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste
- 1/2 tsp celery seed
- 3 Tbsp milk, then more as desired
Directions
- Place cauliflower in a large pot. Cover with water (water level should come about 1-inch above cauliflower), season with 1 Tbsp salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until cauliflower are just tender all the way through, about 10 – 15 minutes (don’t over cook them). Drain cauliflower then transfer to a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap while leaving an opening on the edge for heat to escape and chill 30 minutes.
- In a medium mixing bowl whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, mustard, pepper, celery seed and 3 Tbsp milk. Season with salt to taste (about 3/4 tsp+).
- Add eggs, red onion, celery, dill pickles and dressing to bowl with potatoes. Toss everything to coat. Thin with more milk as desired 1 Tbsp at a time. Preferably chill 1 hour. Serve cold and sprinkle top with fresh parsley if desired.