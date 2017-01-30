I Can’t Believe It’s Not Potato Salad, Salad

January 30th, 2017 | Written by:

Ingredients

  • 2 cauliflower heads diced into 1-inch chunks
  • 1 Tbsp salt, then to taste
  • 4 eggs hard boiled, peeled and diced
  • 3/4 cup finely chopped red onion, rinsed under cool water and drained
  • 1 cup chopped celery
  • 2/3 cup chopped baby dill pickles
  • 1 Tbsp chopped fresh parsley (optional)
Dressing
  • 2/3 cup Duke’s mayonnaise
  • 2/3 cup sour cream
  • 1 1/2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 Tbsp prepared yellow mustard
  • 1/2 tsp freshly ground black pepper, or more to taste
  • 1/2 tsp celery seed
  • 3 Tbsp milk, then more as desired
Directions
  • Place cauliflower in a large pot. Cover with water (water level should come about 1-inch above cauliflower), season with 1 Tbsp salt. Bring to a boil over medium-high heat, then reduce heat to medium-low, cover and simmer until cauliflower are just tender all the way through, about 10 – 15 minutes (don’t over cook them). Drain cauliflower then transfer to a bowl. Cover bowl with plastic wrap while leaving an opening on the edge for heat to escape and chill 30 minutes.
  • In a medium mixing bowl whisk together mayonnaise, sour cream, apple cider vinegar, mustard, pepper, celery seed and 3 Tbsp milk. Season with salt to taste (about 3/4 tsp+).
  • Add eggs, red onion, celery, dill pickles and dressing to bowl with potatoes. Toss everything to coat. Thin with more milk as desired 1 Tbsp at a time. Preferably chill 1 hour. Serve cold and sprinkle top with fresh parsley if desired.

