JR’s Spicy Sausage Balls

My most requested Holiday recipe. I make dozens of these between Thanksgiving and Christmas! The key is shredding the cheese by hand and not using too much biscuit mix.

1 lb Spicy Italian Sausage

1lb Extra Sharp Cheddar (Shredded by hand)

1/2 cup (or more) of Biscuit Mix ( I use formula L Southern Biscuit Co.)

Enough water to make workable

In a mixing bowl mix sausage, cheese and biscuit mix and enough water to make your sausage balls. Roll into balls and bake in a 350 oven. Check at 15 mins. Allow to cool and store in an air tight container. They also freeze well raw or cooked.