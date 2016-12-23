JR’s Spicy Sausage Balls

December 23rd, 2016 | Written by:
My most requested Holiday recipe. I make dozens of these between Thanksgiving and Christmas! The key is shredding the cheese by hand and not using too much biscuit mix.
1 lb Spicy Italian Sausage
1lb Extra Sharp Cheddar (Shredded by hand)
1/2 cup (or more) of Biscuit Mix ( I use formula L Southern Biscuit Co.)
Enough water to make workable
In a mixing bowl mix sausage, cheese and biscuit mix and enough water to make your sausage balls. Roll into balls and bake in a 350 oven. Check at 15 mins. Allow to cool and store in an air tight container. They also freeze well raw or cooked.

