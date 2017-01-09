JR’s Vegetable Beef Soup

Ingredients

1 lb of lean ground beef

2 Cups of Water

1 cup of sweet onion

5 TBS ( Better than Broth Base)

1 cup diced celery

1 TBS Dried Parsley

1 cup sliced carrots

1/2 tsp oregano 2 cloves of garlic diced

1/2 tsp sweet basil 1 16oz can of tomatoes

1/2 tsp pepper 1 15oz can of tomato sauce

2 Cups of Cabbage

1 15oz can of kidney beans

1 Cup Green Beans

1/2 Cup Macaroni

Directions:

Brown beef and onions, drain off excess fat. Add all ingredients except the Cabbage, Green Beans and Macaroni. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 20 mins. Add last ingredients and cook till macaroni is tender. * It is important that you do not drain any of the liquid off of vegetables. This is a thick stew, you may have to thin with additional broth.