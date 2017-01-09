JR’s Vegetable Beef Soup
Ingredients
1 lb of lean ground beef
2 Cups of Water
1 cup of sweet onion
5 TBS ( Better than Broth Base)
1 cup diced celery
1 TBS Dried Parsley
1 cup sliced carrots
1/2 tsp oregano 2 cloves of garlic diced
1/2 tsp sweet basil 1 16oz can of tomatoes
1/2 tsp pepper 1 15oz can of tomato sauce
2 Cups of Cabbage
1 15oz can of kidney beans
1 Cup Green Beans
1/2 Cup Macaroni
Directions:
Brown beef and onions, drain off excess fat. Add all ingredients except the Cabbage, Green Beans and Macaroni. Bring to a boil, lower the heat and simmer 20 mins. Add last ingredients and cook till macaroni is tender. * It is important that you do not drain any of the liquid off of vegetables. This is a thick stew, you may have to thin with additional broth.