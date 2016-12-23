One Dish Cheesy Chicken Rice

December 23rd, 2016 | Written by:
Ingredients
  • 3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil
  • ½ medium yellow onion, diced finely
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breasts, cut into bite sized pieces
  • 2 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 1 teaspoon of kosher salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
  • 1 cup uncooked extra long grain white rice
  • 2½ cups broccoli florets, cut into bite sized pieces
  • 2½ cups of low-sodium chicken broth
  • 2 cups shredded extra sharp cheddar cheese
Instructions
  • In a large skillet or pan, sauté onions in two tablespoons of olive oil over medium heat. Season chicken with salt and pepper.
  • Once onions soften, increase the heat to medium high and add chicken to the pan.
  • Brown the chicken pieces and add the garlic. Cook for about 1 more minute.
  • Push chicken to one side of the pan and add additional tablespoon of olive oil to other side.
  • Add the uncooked rice in the olive oil and saute it for a couple of minutes.
  • Add the chicken broth to the pan and bring the mixture to a boil. Lower the heat to a simmer and cover the pan with a lid.
  • Cook chicken and rice mixture covered for about 12 minutes.
  • Sprinkle the broccoli evenly over the chicken and rice mixture and stir to combine.
  • Continue to cook covered another 8 minutes on low, or until broccoli and rice are both tender.
  • Remove from heat and stir in half a cup of cheese.
  • Sprinkle remaining cheese on top and cover with a lid, letting it sit for 1-2 minutes or until cheese has melted.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Liberty University
Virginia Tech Football on WLNI

12/29: Belk Bowl- Virginia Tech vs Arkansas
Pregame at 4:30PM. Kickoff at 5:30PM. Tech Talk LIVE, Monday night at 7:00PM






Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test