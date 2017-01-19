One Pot Creamy Chicken and Rice

Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts(boneless thighs also work well), cut into 1-inch piceces

1/4 cup extra virgin olive oil

1 medium yellow onion, diced

2 carrots, peeled and shredded

2 celery stalks, chopped

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1 1/2 cups rice, rinsed (I used jasmine)

2 cups low sodium chicken broth

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup shredded or grated parmesan cheese

1/3 cup fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

In a 3 quart pot heat 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil over medium high heat.

Place chicken thigh pieces into the heated oil. Add plenty of salt and pepper. Sauté for 5-7 minutes, or until cooked.

Add diced onion and garlic to the chicken and sauté for another 3 minutes. Next add the carrots and celery to the chicken.

Increase the heat to high and add chicken broth, then stir in the rinsed rice. Bring to a boil, then reduce heat to low. Stir again and then cover and let simmer for 15 to 20 minutes or until the rice is cooked, stirring occasionally.

Stir in the parmesan cheese and fresh parsley. Add more salt, pepper or seasonings if desired.