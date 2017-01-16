Penne Alfredo with Broccoli and Chicken

January 16th, 2017 | Written by:
Ingredients:
1 Large Box of Penne Pasta (I use low carb)
1 stick butter
Garlic Powder to taste
1 pint heavy whipping cream
4 TBS Cream Cheese
1 cup fresh Parmesan
1/4 tsp salt
1/2 tsp white pepper
red pepper flakes
4 Grilled (or oven roasted) chicken breast
Directions:
Cook the pasta according to package directions, during the last 2-3 mins toss in your broccoli (Asparagus works well too) drain and set aside. Begin making your sauce by placing the butter , sprinkled with garlic powder, along with the cream and the cream cheese. Whisk until smooth. Add Parmesan at the end and whisk until smooth (take your time, it will smooth out) finish with salt, white pepper and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.
Put penne and broccoli in the sauce and toss, place in a well greased pan. Bake for 20 mins in a 375 oven. Top with sliced chicken.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Liberty University
Virginia Tech Football on WLNI

12/29: Belk Bowl- Virginia Tech vs Arkansas
Pregame at 4:30PM. Kickoff at 5:30PM. Tech Talk LIVE, Monday night at 7:00PM






Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test