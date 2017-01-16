Penne Alfredo with Broccoli and Chicken

Ingredients:

1 Large Box of Penne Pasta (I use low carb)

1 stick butter

Garlic Powder to taste

1 pint heavy whipping cream

4 TBS Cream Cheese

1 cup fresh Parmesan

1/4 tsp salt

1/2 tsp white pepper

red pepper flakes

4 Grilled (or oven roasted) chicken breast

Directions:

Cook the pasta according to package directions, during the last 2-3 mins toss in your broccoli (Asparagus works well too) drain and set aside. Begin making your sauce by placing the butter , sprinkled with garlic powder, along with the cream and the cream cheese. Whisk until smooth. Add Parmesan at the end and whisk until smooth (take your time, it will smooth out) finish with salt, white pepper and a sprinkle of red pepper flakes.

Put penne and broccoli in the sauce and toss, place in a well greased pan. Bake for 20 mins in a 375 oven. Top with sliced chicken.