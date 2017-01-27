Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese

January 27th, 2017 | Written by:

Ingredients:

  • 8 Tablespoons of Pizza sauce
  • 1 Box Garlic Texas Toast
  • ¾ Cup Pepperoni Slices
  • 8 Slices Mozzarella Cheese
  • Butter
Instructions
  1. Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Bake garlic toast for 7-8 minutes.
  2. Spread half the slices with ~1 tablespoon of sauce each.
  3. Top with ~6 slices of pepperoni each.
  4. Top with 1 slice of cheese.
  5. Repeat the pepperoni and cheese layers one more time.
  6. Spread ~1 tablespoon of sauce on the other 4 slices of bread. Press on top of the other slice of bread.
  7. In a large skillet, heat butter over medium high heat. Toast sandwich on each side for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and sandwich is lightly browned

