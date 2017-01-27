Pepperoni Pizza Grilled Cheese
Ingredients:
- 8 Tablespoons of Pizza sauce
- 1 Box Garlic Texas Toast
- ¾ Cup Pepperoni Slices
- 8 Slices Mozzarella Cheese
- Butter
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. Bake garlic toast for 7-8 minutes.
- Spread half the slices with ~1 tablespoon of sauce each.
- Top with ~6 slices of pepperoni each.
- Top with 1 slice of cheese.
- Repeat the pepperoni and cheese layers one more time.
- Spread ~1 tablespoon of sauce on the other 4 slices of bread. Press on top of the other slice of bread.
- In a large skillet, heat butter over medium high heat. Toast sandwich on each side for 2-3 minutes or until cheese is melted and sandwich is lightly browned