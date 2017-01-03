Skillet Beef and Broccoli Ramen

1/2 cup + 2 tablespoons low sodium soy sauce separated
1 tablespoon Italian flat leaf parsley
3/4 pound flank steak
3 tablespoons cornstarch
2 tablespoons sesame oil
1/3 cup brown sugar**
1/2 teaspoon grated ginger
1 cup beef broth*
1/4 cup oyster sauce
4 cups broccoli florets
2 packages (3 ounces each) ramen noodles
Salt and pepper
Optional: green onions, red pepper flakes, sesame seeds
Instructions
Very thinly slice the flank steak against the grain into 1/4th inch thick strips and then into 2 inch pieces. Put the steak pieces in a large ziploc bag.
In a bowl, combine 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 1 teaspoon minced garlic, 2 tablespoons red wine vinegar, 1/4 cup honey, 1/4 cup soy sauce, 1/4 teaspoon pepper, 1/2 teaspoon salt, and 1 tablespoon coarsely chopped Italian parsley.
Whisk together and pour over the flank steak in the bag.
Seal and place in the fridge for at least 1 hour and preferably 6-8+ hours (no more than 12 hours). Flip the steak in the bag halfway through the marinating time.
Cook the ramen noodles according to package directions omitting the seasoning package. Drain.
Chop the broccoli into bite-sized even pieces.
Remove the flank steak and drain off any remaining marinade. Toss the steak to coat with the cornstarch.
In a large skillet over high heat, add in 1 tablespoon of the remaining vegetable oil. Heat until the oil is shimmering and then add in 1/2 the beef so it can be in a single layer.
Cook without moving until the beef is well seared, about 1-1/2 minutes. Continue cooking while stirring until the beef is lightly cooked but still pink in spots, about 30 seconds. Transfer to a plate.
Add in the last remaining tablespoon of oil to the pan and heat until shimmering. Add the remaining beef and cook without moving until the beef is well seared, about 1-1/2 minutes. Cook for another 30 seconds.
Transfer the rest of the beef to the plate.
In the same skillet, add the beef broth, brown sugar, remaining soy sauce, sesame oil, oyster sauce, remaining garlic, and ginger.
Bring the mixture to a boil.
Once boiling, top the mixture evenly with the broccoli (don’t stir in). Cover the pot with a lid and reduce the heat to low.
Allow the broccoli to steam until crisp tender about 3 minutes or to desired tender-ness.
Remove the lid, add in the cooked pasta and cooked meat.
Stir and top with desired toppings: green onions, red pepper flakes, sesame seeds.