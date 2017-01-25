Thai Slaw Salad with Peanut Dressing
Ingredients
Salad
- 6 cups shredded cabbage (I used a combo of green and red, you can use the pre-cut stuff)
- 1 cup matchstick carrots, roughly chopped
- 1 red bell pepper, diced into matchsticks
- 1/2 cup sliced green onions
- 1/3 cup chopped cilantro
Dressing
- 1/3 cup natural creamy peanut butter
- 2 Tbsp fresh lime juice
- 1 1/2 Tbsp rice vinegar
- 1 1/2 Tbsp soy sauce
- 2 Tbsp honey
- 1 1/2 Tbsp packed brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tsp sesame oil
- 1 tsp sriracha
- 2 tsp peeled and finely minced ginger
- 1 large clove garlic, finely minced
Directions
- Add all salad ingredients to a a medium salad bowl and toss. In a mixing bowl whisk together all dressing ingredients until well combined (if preferred you can season with a little salt). Pour dressing over salad and toss to coat. Sprinkle with sesame seeds if desired and serve immediately (note that you can make the salad and dressing portion ahead of time, just refrigerate both separately and add dressing when ready to serve. Also, don’t add the dressing to the full portion if you don’t plan to eat it all right away, just add to individual servings).