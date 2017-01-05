Tuscan Chicken One Dish

Ingredients
  • 1 tablespoon olive oil
  • 1 red onion, cut into chunks
  • 7 oz/200g cremini mushrooms, sliced
  • 1 tablespoon flour
  • ¼ teaspoon salt
  • 2 large chicken breasts, cut into cubes
  • salt & pepper
  • ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
  • ¼ cup white wine
  • 1 sprig of rosemary
  • 1 cup chicken stock
  • ½ cup sun dried tomatoes, drained and rinsed thoroughly, and sliced thinly
  • Artichokes Marinated in the jar, drained
  • 2 cups loosely packed tuscan kale, chopped
Instructions
  1. Heat oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat.
  2. Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened slightly.
  3. Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 more minutes. Remove the onions and mushrooms from heat and place them in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon flour and ¼ teaspoon salt, and toss to coat.
  4. Add additional oil to the pan if necessary. Add the chicken breasts and season with salt & pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until there is no pink when you cut into one.
  5. Add the white wine and rosemary, and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, and return the mushrooms and onions to the pan.
  6. Cook, stirring for 3-4 more minutes, until sauce is slightly thickened.
  7. Stir in the kale and stir until wilted.

