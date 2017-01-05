Tuscan Chicken One Dish
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- 1 red onion, cut into chunks
- 7 oz/200g cremini mushrooms, sliced
- 1 tablespoon flour
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 2 large chicken breasts, cut into cubes
- salt & pepper
- ⅛ teaspoon red pepper flakes
- ¼ cup white wine
- 1 sprig of rosemary
- 1 cup chicken stock
- ½ cup sun dried tomatoes, drained and rinsed thoroughly, and sliced thinly
- Artichokes Marinated in the jar, drained
- 2 cups loosely packed tuscan kale, chopped
Instructions
- Heat oil in a large non-stick pan over medium heat.
- Add the onion and cook for 2-3 minutes, until softened slightly.
- Add the mushrooms and cook for 3 more minutes. Remove the onions and mushrooms from heat and place them in a large bowl. Add 1 tablespoon flour and ¼ teaspoon salt, and toss to coat.
- Add additional oil to the pan if necessary. Add the chicken breasts and season with salt & pepper and red pepper flakes. Cook for 5-7 minutes, until there is no pink when you cut into one.
- Add the white wine and rosemary, and cook for 1 minute. Add the chicken stock, sun dried tomatoes, artichokes, and return the mushrooms and onions to the pan.
- Cook, stirring for 3-4 more minutes, until sauce is slightly thickened.
- Stir in the kale and stir until wilted.