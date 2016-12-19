Zuppa Toscana Soup

December 19th, 2016 | Written by:

Ingredients

  • 1 lb ground Italian Sausage
  • 1 yellow onion diced
  • 4 cloves garlic minced
  • 1 oz container chicken stock 32, 4 cups
  • 3 cups russet potatoes cubed
  • 1 tsp . salt to taste
  • 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper to taste
  • 2 cups kale washed and cut into bite size pieces
  • 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
  • Garnish: Parmesan cheese grated, to taste

Instructions

  1. First chop up your kale. If you’ve never worked with greens before, it’s important to remove the stems and wash any grit off.
  2. Cut the kale in a “V” pattern to separate the leaves from the stem.
  3. Chop up leaves into bite size pieces.
  4. You want about 2 cups worth of leaves.
  5. Then throw kale into a colander and rinse well to remove any dirt or grit that might still be hanging on.
  6. Let it drain well.
  7. Meanwhile, in a large pot, brown and crumble sausage along with onions.
  8. During the last couple minutes of cooking, toss in minced garlic.
  9. Once cooked, drain excess grease.
  10. Return sausage mixture back to pot and pour in chicken stock.
  11. Then add in cubed potatoes.
  12. Cover pot and allow potatoes to simmer for about 15-20 minutes, until tender.
  13. Once potatoes are tender, pour in heavy cream and stir.
  14. Season with salt and pepper.
  15. Then add in kale and chopped, cooked bacon.
  16. Stir again. Bring mixture back up to a simmer and allow the kale to soften and wilt.
  17. Give it a taste test (be careful – it’s hot!) and see if you need more seasoning like salt or pepper.

