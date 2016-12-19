Zuppa Toscana Soup

Ingredients
- 1 lb ground Italian Sausage
- 1 yellow onion diced
- 4 cloves garlic minced
- 1 oz container chicken stock 32, 4 cups
- 3 cups russet potatoes cubed
- 1 tsp . salt to taste
- 1/4 tsp freshly ground black pepper to taste
- 2 cups kale washed and cut into bite size pieces
- 1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream
- Garnish: Parmesan cheese grated, to taste
Instructions
- First chop up your kale. If you’ve never worked with greens before, it’s important to remove the stems and wash any grit off.
- Cut the kale in a “V” pattern to separate the leaves from the stem.
- Chop up leaves into bite size pieces.
- You want about 2 cups worth of leaves.
- Then throw kale into a colander and rinse well to remove any dirt or grit that might still be hanging on.
- Let it drain well.
- Meanwhile, in a large pot, brown and crumble sausage along with onions.
- During the last couple minutes of cooking, toss in minced garlic.
- Once cooked, drain excess grease.
- Return sausage mixture back to pot and pour in chicken stock.
- Then add in cubed potatoes.
- Cover pot and allow potatoes to simmer for about 15-20 minutes, until tender.
- Once potatoes are tender, pour in heavy cream and stir.
- Season with salt and pepper.
- Then add in kale and chopped, cooked bacon.
- Stir again. Bring mixture back up to a simmer and allow the kale to soften and wilt.
- Give it a taste test (be careful – it’s hot!) and see if you need more seasoning like salt or pepper.
