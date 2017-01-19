RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Three of four Democratic congressmen from Virginia say they’ll skip tomorrow’s presidential inauguration.They are U.S. Reps Don Beyer, Gerry Connolly and Donald McEachin. The Virginian-Pilot reports that Congressman Bobby Scott will attend Donald Trump’s swearing in.Separate statements from Beyer, Connolly and McEachin cite various reasons for their absences. But common themes include claims that Trump has been divisive and that Russia had an alleged role in helping him win.Connolly said Trump “poured salt” into the wounds of a divided country and helped resurrect white supremacy.Beyer blasted the president-elect for a “profound disrespect for women” and mimicking people with disabilities.McEachin said he’s “never seen a campaign that was based so much on hatred.” He said Trump has failed to bring the country together post-election.