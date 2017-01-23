Authorities investigating Neighborhood Market armed robbery

January 23rd, 2017 | Written by:

From Lynchburg Police Department:On 01-22-2017 at approximately 7:33 p.m. Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Neighborhood Market located at 1531 Park Avenue (in the City of Lynchburg) for an armed robbery. Upon arrival Officers were advised by the clerk that an unknown male entered the store and brandished a dark handgun and demanded money. The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. The suspect is described as approximately 5’6” – 5’10”, medium build, wearing dark clothing and dark heavy jacket with a hood. The suspect was also wearing some type of mask covering the face and gloves.

