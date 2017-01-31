Campell County man is a $3 million Virginia Lottery winner

A Campbell County man is a big Virginia Lottery winner. Lottery officials presented the ceremonial check today to Tim Nash of Gladys. He won a top prize in the $3,000,000 Fortune scratcher game. Nash has not yet decided whether to take that amount over 30 years or to take $1.6 million front. He purchased the big ticket at the Community Mini mart in Gladys, and the store receives a $10,000 bonus for selling it.

(Continue reading for the Virginia Lottery news release.)

From the Virginia Lottery: Why would someone buy two Virginia Lottery tickets and then totally forget to scratch one of them? Maybe it’s because the first ticket ended up being a $3 million winner! That’s what happened to Tim Nash. The Gladys man bought a pair of $3,000,000 Fortune tickets and took them home. He scratched the first one as he sat in his car in the driveway. When he discovered the ticket was a top prize winner, he ran inside to tell his wife. “She thought something bad had happened,” he said. He bought the winning ticket at Community Mini Mart on Pigeon Run Road in Gladys. On January 31, he returned to the store to receive his check from the Virginia Lottery.

The prize was a choice between $3 million over 30 years or a cash option of $1.6 million before taxes. At the time of the presentation, he was consulting with financial experts as to whether to take the annuity or the cash option. He’s not the only winner. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Lottery for selling the winning ticket. And what about that other ticket he bought? “I didn’t even scratch the other one,” he said. “I was so nervous I couldn’t scratch it!” Mr. Nash, who works in the lumber industry, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings.