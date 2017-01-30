Customer service firm opening in Lynchburg, to hire hundreds

January 30th, 2017 | Written by:

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) – The city of Lynchburg says a customer service firm opening its first Virginia location is expected to bring hundreds of new jobs to the area.The News & Advance reported Friday that Convergys Corporation will open a Lynchburg location later this year.The city said in a statement that the opening has the potential to add more than 600 new jobs to the community over the next 36 months. Convergys, which contracts with other companies and government agencies, will be hiring customer service representatives this summer.

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Liberty University






Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test