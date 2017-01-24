Fatal accident on US 460; pickup, loaded dump truck collide

From State Police: We are investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash which occurred on Route 460, east of the Town of Bedford at 11:52 a.m. The crash involved a dump truck loaded with gravel and a pickup truck, both of which were traveling east on Route 460. The dump truck was slowing or stopping in the right lane and was struck by the pickup truck in the rear. The road was blocked eastbound for several hours while the vehicles were removed and the crash was investigated, and reopened at 2:21 p.m. State Police are working to make notification to the next of kin at this time and will release more information after that notification has been made. Virginia State Police Accident Reconstruction was called to assist with the investigation.