Frigid temperatures, icy roads lead to continued road hazards

From VDOT: Motorists should continue monitoring road conditions overnight and into the morning as extremely low temperatures may cause slick conditions. VDOTcrews and contractors continue to make progress treating and plowing roadways. Most major road conditions are minor with areas of snow, ice or slush to moderate with snow or ice on major portions of the roadway. Driving conditions remain hazardous in many areas. Low temperatures tonight will cause any remaining moisture on roadways to refreeze and create slick conditions. It’s best to stay off the roads through the weekend.

From State Police: Virginia state Police troopers remain busy this evening as the temperatures continue to drop and roadways remain frozen. Virginians are encouraged to avoid traveling overnight and on through tomorrow morning due to the continuing and very serious threat of black ice and treacherous road conditions. Any roads that thawed earlier today due to being cleared will refreeze tonight. Stuck, disabled vehicles continue to be the greatest problem on Virginia’s highways.

From the City of Lynchburg: Lynchburg Public Works crews have been working throughout last night and today to plow and salt primary and secondary streets. Streets are passable but motorists should be aware that with the cold temperatures there will be some icy and slick spots, especially later tonight and early morning. Crews have begun snow removal operations on residential streets and will continue operations throughout the night and into the morning.

Snowfall totals from the National Weather Service:

Lynchburg (airport) — 6 inches; Bedford — 7 inches; Rustburg — 8 inches; Appomattox — 5 inches; Amherst — 4 inches.