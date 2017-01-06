Funeral services Saturday for LCA, Liberty grad killed in traffic accident

Funeral services are scheduled tomorrow for Rebecca Gilmore Fay, an LCA and Liberty University grad killed in a Botetourt County traffic accident one week ago today. State Police are just now releasing the accident details. They say a car driven by 42-year-old Patrick Fay ran through a red light on US 460 and struck a second vehicle making a left turn. Fay’s wife, Rebecca, was a front seat passenger, and she died several days later at a Roanoke hospital. The Fays had recently lived in Greenville, North Carolina. Service are set for Saturday afternoon at Thomas Road Baptist Church.

Click here for Rebecca Fay’s obituary from Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory.