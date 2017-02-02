Gillespie, Northam hold early leads for governor; Perriello makes immediate impact

February 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

Republican Ed Gillespie and Democrat Ralph Northam hold the early leads of their primary contests for Virginia governor. But a Wason Center Poll at Christopher Newport University finds most Democrats and Republicans are undecided. The poll finds Gillespie with a better than three-to-one lead over all other Republicans. On the Democratic side, Northam has 26% support, while Tom Perriello, who just entered the race, has 15% per cent.

Click here to see full poll results

CLOSINGS & DELAYS

Liberty University






Janet's Five & Dine

Contact Us | EEO | Employment Opportunities | Internships and Scholarships | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2016 WLNI Lynchburg 105.9FM. All Rights Reserved.
Original Template Designed with Artisteer. Updated and Customized by Tony Broom

Test