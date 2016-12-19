Gladys fire victims identified; sheriff’s office asks for public’s help

From Campbell County: The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Campbell County Fire Marshal, continue to investigate the structure fire that occurred on Dec. 18, 2016, in the 5000 block of Marysville Road, Gladys that claimed the lives of three people. The victims of the fire are as follows: Melynda Ann Callaham, 48, of the 5000 block of Marysville Road, Gladys; Francheska Danielle Lane, 28, of the 5000 block of Marysville Road, Gladys; and Kadriana Lane, 7, of the 5000 block of Marysville Road, Gladys. Any person with any information regarding this fire is asked to please contact Maj. L.T. Guthrie at 434-332-9580.