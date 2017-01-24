House passes ‘Tebow Bill’ on home-school sports; McAuliffe has vetoed similar versions in past years

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) _ The Virginia House of Delegates has passed a perennial bill that would allow home-schooled students to participate in public high school sports. The chamber on Tuesday passed the measure widely known as the “Tebow Bill” after former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow, who was home-schooled and allowed to play football for his local high school. The Virginia High School League currently prohibits home-schoolers from participating after eighth grade. Governor McAuliffe has vetoed similar bills passed in each of the last two years.