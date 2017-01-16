Hundreds in Richmond rally to support health care law

January 16th, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Hundreds of people  gathered for a rally outside the Virginia Capitol to oppose Republican efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.High-ranking Democrats including Sen. Tim Kaine, Gov. Terry McAuliffe and U.S. Reps. Bobby Scott and Donald McEachin spoke to the crowd Sunday in Richmond. The rally was one of many around the country in support of the federal health care law, which President-elect Donald Trump has promised to overturn and replace.The speakers said the law had expanded access to health care and emphasized the importance of provisions that limit lifetime caps on coverage and prevent insurers from denying coverage based on pre-existing conditions.Attendee Kate Barrett of Richmond says she worries that if the law is repealed, her daughter, who has an incurable cancer, could be denied coverage or become unable to afford treatment.

