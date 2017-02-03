Lawmakers defeat ban on campaign funds for personal use

February 3rd, 2017 | Written by:

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Virginia lawmakers have spiked legislation that would prohibit using campaign funds for personal use.A Republican-controlled House panel Thursday voted down the last remaining piece of legislation that would put new limits on how lawmakers use their largely unregulated campaign accounts. Similar pieces of legislation have already been defeated this year.Virginia has one of the least restrictive campaign finance systems in the country, with lawmakers only barred from using campaign funds for personal use once they close out their accounts.Democratic Gov. Terry McAuliffe supported a ban on lawmakers using their campaign accounts for personal use, calling the move a necessary complement to a $100 gift cap that lawmakers approved earlier in his term.

