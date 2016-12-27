Lynchburg announces Christmas tree collection and drop-off information

From Lynchburg City: City residents may place their undecorated Christmas trees on the curb for trash collection on these designated days: For City residents with regular Monday or Tuesday trash collection, Christmas tree collection will take place on Friday, January 13. For City residents with regular Wednesday or Thursday trash collection, Christmas tree collection will take place Friday, January 20.

Christmas Tree Drop-off Locations (until January 31):

§ Most City drop-off recycling centers (except River Ridge Mall and Village Court Shopping Center)

§ Miller Park (left side of the parking lot entering from Park Avenue)

§ Riverside Park (back of tennis court parking lot)

§ Peaks View Park (from Wiggington Road, the grassy area between the parking lot and rest rooms)