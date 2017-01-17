Lynchburg City Council to interview school board candidates

January 17th, 2017 | Written by:

From the City of Lynchburg: On Wednesday, January 18, Lynchburg City Council will interview candidates to fill a vacancy of an unexpired term that exists in School District II on the Lynchburg City School Board.  The interviews will be held in City Council Chamber, 900 Church Street, 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.  Although the interviews are closed to the public, they will be videotaped, and copies will be made available upon request once the appointment has been made.

