Lynchburg man arrested in connection with stabbing

From Lynchburg Police Department :On December 27, 2016, at approximately 4:54 p.m., Lynchburg Police Department patrol officers responded to 409 Wadsworth Street to investigate a stabbing. Once on scene Officers found a victim with multiple stab wounds. The victim was transported from the scene to the Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life threatening wounds. The male victim was identified as Tre-Zhon Reid, age 20, of Lynchburg. Officers obtained a name and description of a suspect and began searching the area. A short time later the suspect spoke to an officer by phone and turned himself in. The suspect was identified as 20 year old Alonso P. Hamlett JR, of Lynchburg . Hamlett was charged with malicious wounding and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail. At this time, the Lynchburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division is continuing to investigate this incident.