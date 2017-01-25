Lynchburg Police release video in search of armed robbery suspect

From Lynchburg Police Department : On January 24, 2017 at approximately 11:08 p.m., an unknown male entered the Sunshine Market # 2 located at 2901 Campbell Ave wearing all dark clothing and a mask covering his face. The male displayed a long barrel firearm and then robbed the business at gunpoint of an undisclosed amount of cash. The male then fled the store on foot. Nobody was seriously injured in the commission of this crime. Anyone with information concerning this case is asked to contact Detective Robinson at (434)455-6116.