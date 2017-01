Macy’s to close River Ridge store; 60 workers impacted

Macy’s announced today it will close 68 stores nationwide, including its store at River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg. Macy’s says about 60 Lynchburg workers will be impacted. The company says final clearance sales will begin next Monday and last up to 12 weeks before the stores close their doors. The River Ridge Macy’s has been an anchor at the mall since opening in 1980. The closures are part of a company-wide plan to close about 100 stores in the next two years in response to slowing sales and increased on-line competition.

(Continue reading for the full list of Macy’s store closures)