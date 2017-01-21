Madison Heights Convenience store robbed; clerk “shaken”

From the Amherst County Sheriff’s Office: We are investigating a robbery that took place Friday night at the Lee & Moss Convenience Store in Madison Heights. Deputies responded to the store on Old Wright Shop Road, after a black male dressed in a dark blue hoodie and dark pants had left the store with an undetermined amount of cash. The male subject had entered the store around 10:00 pm and threatened the store clerk with physical harm and the use of a gun. He then fled on foot behind the store in the direction of Wright Shop Rd and N. Hillcrest Drive. The clerk was unharmed but shaken from the incident. If you have any information about this incident, please contact Inv. Clay Thompson at 434-946-9373 opt 6 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900