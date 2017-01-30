Man arrested in connection with Captain D’s burglary

January 30th, 2017 | Written by:

Brandon McDaniel

From The Lynchburg Police Department:On January 27, 2017, Brandon J. McDaniel, a 21-year old resident of Lynchburg, was taken into custody for his involvement in the breaking and entering of Captain D’s Seafood on January 15th . This case is still under investigation. Any individual having information pertaining to McDaniel’s involvement or his accomplice is asked to contact Detective Blomquist at (434)485-7267 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900.

