Man charged with residential break-in, burglary; about $2,000 in items taken

From Lynchburg Police: On January 30, 2017 Officers with the Lynchburg Police Department responded to a residential burglary in the Clayton Avenue area. When officers arrived, they found that the residence had been broken into and approximately $2,000 of items had been stolen. During the course of the investigation by the Lynchburg Police Department’s Crime Scene Unit and Digital Evidence Recovery Unit (DERU), Harley David Sevik (22 yoa) was identified as the possible suspect. On February 2, 2017 Harley David Sevik was arrested without incident and charged with Breaking and Entering and Grand Larceny. Sevik is currently being held at the Blue Ridge Regional Jail in Lynchburg with no bond.