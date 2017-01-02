Man shot at Super 8 Motel in Lynchburg

January 2nd, 2017 | Written by:

From Lynchburg Police Department: On January 1, 2017, at approximately 12:08 a.m., the Lynchburg Police Department responded to the Super 8 Motel at 3736 Candlers Mountain Road after receiving a report that someone had been shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located a victim who had multiple gunshot wounds. The male victim was identified as 18-year-old Adrian Caron Ligon of Lynchburg. He was transported from the scene to the Lynchburg General Hospital where he is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. The incident remains under investigation by the LPD’s Criminal Investigation Division.

