New company is coming to Lynchburg; more than 600 new jobs projected

An Ohio-based company will open its first Virginia location later this year in Lynchburg, and city officials say it has the potential to add more than 600 jobs here over the next three years. Convergys is a customer service and billing company, and work is well underway at the former Kroger store on Linkhorne Drive to prepare for its arrival. Hiring is expected to begin this summer.

(Click here to read the full city news release.)

Convergys Corporation, a global leader in customer management, will open a new location in Lynchburg, Virginia later this year. The new site will be located at 2840 Linkhorne Drive with the potential to add more than 600 new jobs to the community over the next 36 months. It is the company’s first location in Virginia. The company is currently beginning work to buildout the facility and will be hiring in summer 2017 for customer service representatives.

“We are thrilled to welcome a new corporate citizen to the Lynchburg community, reinforcing our City’s skilled workforce and strong business community,” said Joan F. Foster, Mayor of Lynchburg. “Convergys’ decision demonstrates that Lynchburg is not only a great place to live, work and play, but also an excellent place to do business.”

“This project represents an important investment in the City of Lynchburg,” said H. Michael Lucado, Chair of the Lynchburg Economic Development Authority. “The considerable job creation, in addition to the Convergys’ investment in property redevelopment, will have a tremendous impact on our community for years to come.” “We are excited to join the Lynchburg community,” said Krista M. Boyle, Vice President Corporate Communications at Convergys. “We look forward to sharing hiring and grand opening details in the coming months.”