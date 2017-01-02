One of three $1 million tickets drawn in Lynchburg

From Virginia Lottery : The winning numbers have been drawn in Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle. The question now is: Who has those three $1 million winning tickets?

The $1 million winners are:

Ticket #103271 (bought at 7-Eleven, 6865 Wellington Road, Manassas)

Ticket #111002 (bought at 7-Eleven, 4601 West Broad Street, Richmond)

Ticket #283611 (bought at Speedway, 3732 Campbell Avenue, Lynchburg)

Six additional tickets each won $25,000. Those winning tickets are:

Ticket #064773 (bought at Quik-E Foods, 73 Campbell Highway, Rustburg)

Ticket #130337 (bought at Harris Teeter, 159 Community Drive, Charlottesville)

Ticket #131727 (bought at Super Shin, 3962 George Washington Mem. Hwy., Yorktown)

Ticket #224087 (bought at 7-Eleven, 779 Madison Road, Culpeper)

Ticket #283906 (bought at Goldy’s, 4024 West Broad Street, Richmond)

Ticket #306952 (bought at Food Lion, 5227 Waterway Drive, Dumfries)

Another 300 tickets each win $500. Those numbers are now posted at the Virginia Lottery’s website: www.valottery.com. Players can also call the Virginia Lottery Player Information Line at 804-662-LUCK. The winning numbers were drawn by the Virginia Lottery on New Year’s Day.

