Photo: police search for man who stole Christmas packages delivered to Lynchburg homes

In the two weeks leading up to Christmas 2016, a number of parcel delivery thefts were reported in the area of Rivermont Avenue and Early Street. The suspect stole packages from residential porches after they were delivered to the intended recipient. The attached photograph of the suspect was recovered from the area of the thefts. It shows the male suspect as he approached a victim’s residence. Anyone who can identify the suspect should contact Detective H. G. Blomquist at 434-485-7267, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. Visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.