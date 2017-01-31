Photos: State Police seek woman for theft, hit-run at Forest Walmart

State Police hope surveillance photos will help them find a woman suspected of shoplifting various items from the Forest WalMart earlier this month, then striking another vehicle in the parking lot while driving away. Officials say it happened the evening of January 5th. Anyone who might provide any information is asked to call Trooper Mayhew at 1-800-542-5959 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.

(Continue reading for the full State Police news release.)

On 01-05-2017 at approximately 9 pm, Trooper Mayhew with the Virginia State Police responded to the Walmart located at 16807 Forest Rd (Bedford County) for a reported larceny and hit and run. Upon arrival, Trooper Mayhew was advised by the clerk that an unknown female entered the store and stole a variety of merchandise. The suspect is described as a white female, wearing a blue jacket and light colored pants. After exiting the store, the female reportedly got into a dark colored sedan which struck a vehicle while still on the lot and then fled the scene.The pictured vehicle should have damage to the front right side. No one was injured in this incident. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Mayhew at 1-800-542-5959 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900. You can also visit the Central Virginia Crime Stoppers website at www.cvcrimestoppers.org to enter a web tip, or text “CVCS” plus your message to 274637.