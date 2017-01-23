Police: student brings BB pistol to Dunbar Middle

From Lynchburg Police: On January 23, 2017 at approximately 9:32 a.m., School Resource Officers investigated an incident at Dunbar Middle School in which a student was allegedly in possession of a handgun on school property. An investigation has revealed that the handgun was actually a BB pistol which was located in a backpack. The backpack had been brought to school by a 13-year-old student. This student did not display, brandish, or otherwise use the BB pistol in a manner that was threatening to others and it was not brought openly to school. At this time, it appears this is an isolated incident and it is not believed there is any danger to faculty or students as related to this incident. At this time, no charges are being filed and the Lynchburg City School administration will be working with the School Resource Officers to determine an effective resolution to this investigation.